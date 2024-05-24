Lok Sabha elections phase 6: Banks will be closed on May 25 in these cities. Check list

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set to be held on May 25. Voting will take place in 58 Lok Sabha constituencies across eight states and Union Territories, including all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi. The states and Union Territories participating in Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections are: Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats). In the wake of sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on May 25, banks will be closed in several regions.(File photo)

As May 25 is falling on the fourth Saturday of the month, banks in all states and Union Territories will be closed.

In the wake of sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on May 25, voting will be held in these regions.

Delhi: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

West Bengal: Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

Jharkhand: Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

Bihar: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj

Jammu & Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajouri

Odisha: Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur

Some of the high profile candidates whose fate will be decided in this phase of the election are Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Manohar Lal Khattar and Manoj Tiwari, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar and Kanhaiya Kumar.

In Delhi, the AAP and the Congress are contesting together as part of the INDIA bloc and have fielded joint candidates against the BJP. While the AAP is contesting on four seats, the Congress has fielded candidates on the remaining three seats. Some of the big names contesting in Delhi are Manoj Tiwari(BJP) from North East Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj(BJP) from New Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar(Congress) from North East Delhi and Udit Raj(Congress) from North West Delhi constituency and Somnath Bharti(AAP) from New Delhi.

The Lok Sabha Election 2024 is being held in seven phases, with polling for five phases already done. The results will be declared on June 4.