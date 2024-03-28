 Lok Sabha polls 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal quits Congress, joins BJP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha polls 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal quits Congress, joins BJP

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 03:06 PM IST

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Savitri Jindal's decision comes days after her son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), day after resigning from the membership of the Congress. Her daughter Seema Jindal also joined the party.

Former Haryana MP Savitri Jindal.(X)

The former Haryana minister announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post late Wednesday night.

“I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister,” the 84-year-old wrote in her post. "The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today."

Her decision comes days after her son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, also quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Hours after Naveen Jindal's joining, the BJP announced that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Kurukshetra.

“I represented Congress party in Parliament as Kurukshetra MP for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party,” Naveen Jindal wrote on X ahead of joining the BJP in New Delhi at the party headquarters in the presence of its general secretary, Vinod Tawde.

Jindal won from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 on Congress ticket. In the 2014 general elections, he was defeated by then BJP’s Raj Kumar Saini after which he did not contest the 2019 elections. His father OP Jindal, who died in a helicopter crash, served as power minister in Haryana government and his mother Savitri Jindal also was a minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held across seven phases stretching over six weeks between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

