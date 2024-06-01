Lok Sabha polls: Meghalaya gears up for counting of votes on June 4

Shillong: The Meghalaya election department is gearing up for the counting process slated to be done on June 4. The seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha polls concluded on June 1. (Representative Photo)

On Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) BDR Tiwari convened a meeting with representatives of all political parties in his office chamber, people aware of the matter said.

In the meeting, a brief presentation on the counting of votes for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, which will take place on 4 June, was made before the gathering, said people.

A press communiqué issued by the CEO’s office stated that the counting would commence at 8:00am.

“A total of 369 tables will be used across seven districts under 1-Shillong (ST) parliamentary constituency (PC) and 244 tables across five districts under 2-Tura (ST) PC, the press release mentioned. 15-Mawlai assembly segment, which is the largest in terms of number of electors, will be counted in nine rounds”, it stated.

“There will be eight counting centres for 1-Shillong (ST) PC and five counting centres for 2-Tura (ST) PC. A total of 18 counting observers have been deployed by the Election Commission of India (12 for 1-Shillong and 6 for 2-Tura PC),” the CEO stated.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills district administration has promulgated Section 144 CrPC in and around the counting centres to maintain order and avoid any untoward incident.

Traffic in and around the area too has been reworked by the Shillong traffic police to try to alleviate congestion and unnecessary traffic snarls in the capital city.