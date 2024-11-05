Lokayukta cops summon Sidda in MUDA case

The Lokayukta police have summoned Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah for questioning in connection with the Mysuru urban development authority (MUDA) site allotment case on November 6, officials said on Monday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites, estimated at ₹ 56 crore, to his wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru as compensation for 3.16 acres of Parvathi’s land “acquired” by MUDA (PTI)

“The chief minister, who is primary accused (A1) in the case, has been directed to appear at the Lokayukta office in Mysuru at 10 am on Wednesday,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

It comes days after Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi BM, who is also an accused in the case, was questioned by Lokayukta sleuths on October 25.

Reacting to the summons, Siddaramaiah while talking to reporters in Haveri district said: “Yes, Mysuru Lokayukta has issued a notice regarding MUDA. I will go… on 6th November.”

The chief minister is facing allegations of irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites, estimated at ₹56 crore, to his wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru as compensation for 3.16 acres of Parvathi’s land “acquired” by MUDA. It is alleged that the CM’s wife had no legal title over this 3.16-acre land at Kasare village in Mysuru taluk and that the plot was a gift to her from her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy, who claimed to have bought it from one Devaraju.

On September 27, the Lokayukta police registered a first information report (FIR) naming Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, Devaraju and others, acting on a special court’s directive issued two days prior. The directive on September 24 came a day after the Karnataka high court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also launched a parallel probe into possible money laundering in the MUDA case.

During her questioning on October 25, Siddaramaiah’s wife reportedly told the investigators that she had submitted five representations to MUDA, solely for seeking general compensation. She also dismissed any involvement by her husband or son, officials said.