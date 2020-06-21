e-paper
Home / India News / Lost vision in one eye, suffered ‘torture’ due to Congress: Pragya Thakur

Lost vision in one eye, suffered ‘torture’ due to Congress: Pragya Thakur

Thakur, who participated in the International Yoga Day event at the state BJP headquarters here, told reporters that she had "swelling and pus from retina to brain", adding she lost vision from one eye.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
The 2008 Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur leaves the special NIA court after she was charged for terror conspiracy, murder, and other related offenses, in Mumbai.
The 2008 Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur leaves the special NIA court after she was charged for terror conspiracy, murder, and other related offenses, in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday attributed her health issues, including alleged loss of vision, to “torture” she suffered under the Congress regime.

Thakur, who participated in the International Yoga Day event at the state BJP headquarters here, told reporters that she had “swelling and pus from retina to brain”, adding she lost vision from one eye.

“I sustained several injuries due to torture by the Congress for nine years. Many injuries resurface due to this torture. There was formation of pus and swelling in my eyes and brain. I have blurred vision in the right eye and I cant see at all from the left one,” she said, apparently referring to her imprisonment in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Asked about her posters appearing in Bhopal claiming she was ‘missing’ during the coronavirus outbreak, Thakur said she could not return to Bhopal from Delhi earlier because of travel restrictions due the lockdown.

Thakur said she along with her staff and security could not get tickets on time due to the travel restrictions.

Congress MLA and former state minister P C Sharma claimed that Thakur was in Bhopal when the lockdown began and left for Delhi later for treatment of a small ailment.

Talking to PTI, Sharma also rubbished her claim that she was tortured under the Congress regime.

“We respect women. How can the Congress torture her when there was a BJP government for 15 years in Madhya Pradesh and six years at the Centre? These allegations are aimed at creating confusion,” he said.

