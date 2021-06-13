'Love Jihad', 'cow terror' will not work in Uttar Pradesh, says RLD chief

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday said superficial issues like "love jihad" and " cow terror" will not work in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, according to a PTI report. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "apathy" towards the farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws will hurt them the most in the polls, PTI reported.

"Love jihad, cow terror, Kairana exodus and other useless artificial issues will be rejected; healthcare, education and balanced development will win (in the polls)," Chaudhary said, according to PTI.

The newly appointed chief of the party took over the leadership after the demise of his father Chaudhary Ajit Singh last month. In an interview with PTI, Chaudhary said that his party will not let a communally polarised campaign destroy the Hindi heartland state in the fight to the polls. He also said that RLD and the Samajwadi Party share a good rapport and a strong working relationship. Details for the official tie-up need to be worked out, he said.

"The Centre’s new laws are prescribing a takeover of the entire market and value chain by the private sector and the withdrawal of the government from procurement and subsequent monopolisation will hurt producer and consumer interests," PTI quoted Chaudhary as saying.

The RLD chief has been part of various 'Kisan Mahapanchayats' in western Uttar Pradesh, where his party has a significant presence, protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

On the scope of Mahagathbandhan, Jayant Chaudhary said issues come first and an understanding of such issues needs to be worked out among all alliance partners.

"Social engineering doesn’t come about by tinkering with one or two leaders at the top. The fact is that BJP's Uttar Pradesh government has been caught in a caste-based matrix and has not delivered jobs, economic growth, and efficient governance to people," PTI quoted the RLD chief as saying.

He also lashed out at the UP government's response to Covid pandemic and said it has been atrocious and no one can forget the scene of bodies in Ganga, PTI reported.