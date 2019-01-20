 Lucknow cop transferred after viral video shows woman pleading at his feet
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Lucknow cop transferred after viral video shows woman pleading at his feet

SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani confirmed that the inspector had been removed from his post. The move came after the SSP took a serious note of a viral video, which showed Singh sitting on his chair, not responding to the deceased’s mother, who was pleading before him to take action against the factory owner.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2019 15:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Lucknow cop,Lucknow cop viral video
(Screengrab of video which showed Singh sitting on his chair, not responding to the deceased mother, who was pleading before him to take action against the factory owner.)

Inspector of Gudamba police station, Tej Prakash Singh, was sent to police lines in connection with the death of 19-year-old Akash Yadav, alias Rinku, who died on Friday while working in a plywood factory that was allegedly being run illegally in a village on Kursi road.

SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani confirmed that the inspector had been removed from his post. The move came after the SSP took a serious note of a viral video, which showed Singh sitting on his chair, not responding to the deceased mother, who was pleading before him to take action against the factory owner.

The mother reportedly accused the factory owner of causing death due to negligence, as a heavy machinery part had fallen on Rinku.

The SSP said the inspector’s act seemed to be insensitive and inhuman. An inquiry was also initiated into the matter. Naithani said details had also been sought from the forest department over allegations that the factory was running illegally.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 15:33 IST

tags

more from india