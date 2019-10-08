e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Lucknow temple still worships demon king Ravana, devotees seek blessings from ‘great scholar’

The temple ‘Dashanan Mandir’, which is believed to be constructed around the 1890s by Guru Prasad Shukl, opens each year annually on Dusshera.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 16:15 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The the idol of Ravana or Dashanan’ (Ravana-or the one with ten heads) is decorated with colourful flowers which is then followed by aarti.
The the idol of Ravana or Dashanan’ (Ravana-or the one with ten heads) is decorated with colourful flowers which is then followed by aarti. (HT Photo)
         

While a majority of the people offer prayers to Lord Rama on the occasion of Dussehra here, there are some handful of people who visit the shrine of demon king Ravana to seek his blessing, believing that he was a ‘great scholar’ who fulfils their wishes.

The temple ‘Dashanan Mandir’, which is believed to be constructed around the 1890s by Guru Prasad Shukl, opens each year annually on Dusshera.

“We come here each year to offer our prayers to Ravana. Our wishes get fulfilled after paying tribute to him,” said a local while speaking to ANI.

“This temple only opens once a year on Dusshera. He was a great scholar. The majority of his devotees are from Chatri and Thakur community,” said another local.

On this day, the idol of Ravana or Dashanan’ (Ravana-or the one with ten heads) is decorated with colourful flowers and followed by aarti. Not only that, people who visit the temple also light oil lamps and chant mantras in front of the idol.

After the effigy of the Ravana is burnt, the doors of the temple are closed each year.

Dussehra is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. The effigies of Ravana are burnt on bonfires in the evening each year.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 16:03 IST

tags
top news
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Oct 08, 2019 16:35 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
Oct 08, 2019 16:34 IST
Abhinandan, who downed Pak F16 , leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Abhinandan, who downed Pak F16 , leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Oct 08, 2019 14:24 IST
‘Major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorism’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorism’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 15:54 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 16:37 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News