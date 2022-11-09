Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz concluded with thumping success

With the aim of encouraging the habit of mindful eating among youngsters and enhancing their curiosity about food, HT School and Slurrp, in association with Lupin, recently conducted an online food quiz for students of grades 1 to 6. Known as the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022, it is India’s largest food quiz that saw both parents and kids participating. It was divided into two rounds: The Prelims and the Finale. The Finale of this nationwide tag-team quiz, where each team consisted of one kid and one or both the parents, was held on 5th November, while the Prelims round was conducted on 30th October.

The Prelims saw 10,000 plus registrations from all over the country with the maximum turnaround from these states: Delhi (4114), Punjab (1940), Maharashtra (1674), Haryana (1041) and Uttar Pradesh (873). The winners will be announced on the official website on 9th November.

While the Prelims was conducted asynchronously online, the Finale was held on Zoom and hosted by three most distinguished quizmasters of the country, Dr. Navin Jayakumar, Mr. Avinash Mudaliar and Mr. Meghashyam Shirodkar.

Talking about the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022, Dr. Jayakumar shares, “The knowledge of the kids about what they eat was truly impressive. Also, it isn’t often that one gets to interact with parents and kids together in a quiz on the same platform. This is what makes this quiz so unique.”

This online food quiz covered a wide range of topics such as world cuisines, science behind food, different types of diets, food and nutrition, food sources, food facts, food groups, ayurvedic foods, food and health, history of food, and the origin of food. In the Prelims round, the quizzers had to attempt 45 questions, while in the hour-long Finale, they were challenged with 35 questions in type-in as well as multiple-choice formats.

“A food quiz is a wonderful way of inculcating healthy food habits in kids. I was truly stoked to be part of a unique quizzing initiative like this, which was not only engaging but also a treasure trove of knowledge,” says Mr. Shirodkar.

The Finale saw participation from the top 160 teams and the enthusiasm of the finalists in this battle of brains was unparalleled, to say the least. While there are prizes worth Rs.2.5 lakhs up for grabs, all contestants will receive digital certificates of participation too.

“The massive registrations witnessed in the Prelims round of Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022 was encouraging for HT School as a platform that aims to build a vibrant community of quizzers. It was a unique opportunity to see parents and kids participating together in a quiz. For kids, quizzing should not be an academic exercise or a knowledge test, it should serve towards enhancing their curiosity about everything around them, including food. It should teach children to question basic facts. Questions like ‘Why is barfi called barfi?’ prods them to think and derive. The answer? Because it resembles ice, that is baraf. The Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022 was designed to encourage such inquisitiveness of children about food and it did exactly that,” adds Mr. Mudaliar.

HT School is a unique platform committed to creating a buzzing community of quizzers. It has created a whole new universe for them: Quizverse. This one-of-a-kind platform is exclusively for quizzing enthusiasts to come together, connect and learn tricks of the ‘quizzing’ trade. To be precise, it serves as a training ground for young quiz enthusiasts with highly engaging quizzes in multiple formats. Quizverse puts the holistic development of budding quizzers at the forefront. Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022, like the other quizzing initiatives of HT School— ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz (conducted in January) and Smartacus 2022, The Hindustan Times National Interschool Quiz (conducted on 15th August) —is a step forward in that direction. Happy quizzing!