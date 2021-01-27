Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day
- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among the world leaders who issued video messages on Tuesday to greet the country on Republic Day. All of them pledged to work with India to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.
Macron referred to his country’s joint projects with India and their “Indo-Pacific ambition”, and said, “In the context of the pandemic, France and India share more than ever the same challenges, the same fights and the same willingness to treat everybody, and to be present all together to face the challenge of the pandemic".
“We will fight together and we will win together,” he said.
Morrison noted that January 26 was celebrated as Australia Day and said the two countries pursue the same ideals of democracy, freedom, diversity and opportunity and are working to build a better world based on these principles.
Also read: 'Maharashtra handled farmers' stir maturely' - Pawar jabs Centre over Delhi clash
“The global pandemic has not divided us but has made us appreciate these shared ideals even more,” he said.
He described the comprehensive strategic partnership forged with India last years as a major step forward for the trade, investment, defence and scientific partnerships. “It speaks to our trust in each other, our common interests and our common values,” he said.
Australia Day also commemorates the country’s diversity, and there are now more Australians with Indian ancestry than ever before, he said.
Johnson, who was set to be the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebration but cancelled his visit to deal with a spike in Covid-19 cases in the UK, said the occasion celebrated the birth of the “extraordinary Constitution” that established the world’s biggest sovereign democracy.
He said, “I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi. Alas, our common struggle against Covid has kept me in London.”
The UK and India are working to develop, produce and distribute vaccines that “will help to free humanity from the pandemic”, he said.
Johnson added, “I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have both pledged to achieve.”
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings and said new frontiers of bilateral cooperation were being opened alongside the traditional areas of engagement even amid the pandemic.
She expressed pride at a 122-member Bangladeshi tri-services contingent’s participation in the Republic Day parade.
Bangladesh on Tuesday became only the third foreign country to send a contingent for the Republic Day parade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic
- India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' tractor rally: Dark day for the Republic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns
- The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day
- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29
- Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM
- Khattar said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNSC: India welcomes elections in Palestine, calls for free, fair polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland Governor puts NSCN in line of fire in Republic Day speech
- Governor RN Ravi said 'politics by gun' has stonewalled efforts to resolve the Naga political issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders meet to discuss violence in Delhi, farmers' agitation
- No details were shared about the meeting, although a functionary said the party sees similarities in Tuesday’s protests with last year's anti-CAA agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 artists, including kids, rescued after being stranded near Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relationship with India remains strong, says US in R-Day greeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong on violence during tractor rally
- Putting the onus of Tuesday's events on the government and questioning it for not accepting the farmers demands, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not right on the government's part to create a facade of talks and neither conceding to their demands nor proposing any solution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav' director to appear before Lucknow Police, crucial SC hearing tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Legal action to be taken against those who assaulted police during tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox