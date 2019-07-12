Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Madarsa students beaten in Kanpur, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram

A group of madarsa students playing cricket in Unnao’s Government Inter College (GIC) grounds were allegedly beaten up and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
jai shri ram,amit shah,Caste killing
A group of madarsa students playing cricket in Unnao’s Government Inter College (GIC) grounds were allegedly beaten up and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. (himanshu vyas\ hindustan times/represenative photo)

A group of madarsa students playing cricket in Unnao’s Government Inter College (GIC) grounds were allegedly beaten up and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” on Thursday, according to an FIR registered in the case. Three students were injured.

According to Nisar Ahmad Misbahi, principal of Darul Uloom Faiz-e-Aam madarsa, the students were on the grounds when four persons showed up. “They snatched their bats and began forcing them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. They were beaten up with the cricket bats,” he alleged.

Umesh Tyagi, Sadar circle officer, said, “There was a brawl and a case has been registered based on a complaint by students.”

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 22:49 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics