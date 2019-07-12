Madarsa students beaten in Kanpur, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram

A group of madarsa students playing cricket in Unnao’s Government Inter College (GIC) grounds were allegedly beaten up and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” on Thursday, according to an FIR registered in the case. Three students were injured.

According to Nisar Ahmad Misbahi, principal of Darul Uloom Faiz-e-Aam madarsa, the students were on the grounds when four persons showed up. “They snatched their bats and began forcing them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. They were beaten up with the cricket bats,” he alleged.

Umesh Tyagi, Sadar circle officer, said, “There was a brawl and a case has been registered based on a complaint by students.”

