Rajasthan SDM's wife reacts to petrol pump slap row: ‘Staff made inappropriate gestures at me'

The Rajasthan government has suspended Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chhotu Lal Sharma and arrested three petrol pump employees in Bhilwara after a slapping incident on Tuesday at a CNG-petrol station in Pratapgarh. Wife defends husband after Rajasthan SDM suspended over petrol pump slapping incident (Screengrab from ANI)

A CCTV video of the incident shows Sharma allegedly slapping a petrol pump employee following a dispute over service priority. According to police, Sharma objected to a staffer filling CNG in another car before his own, leading to an altercation during which both parties reportedly exchanged blows.

However, the wife offered a different version of events. Speaking to news agency ANI alongside her husband, Deepika Vyas claimed that the petrol pump staffers had made “inappropriate gestures” at her. She alleged that the incident had been given an “absolutely different angle” and that her “dignity has been put at stake.”

She said, “On Diwali, when we had left for our village, we stopped for CNG at a fuelling station. The workers there made inappropriate gestures at me and then proceeded to fuel the car behind ours. I told my husband about it. He got angry, after which there was an altercation between him and the petrol pump workers.”

According to the Police, the CCTV footage does not show evidence supporting her allegations.