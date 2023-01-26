Made-in-India weapons, ‘nari shakti’ dominate Republic Day 2023 parade | 10 facts

India witnessed a spectacular presentation of discipline and grit as armed forced contingents and other personnel marched on the Kartavya Path, the revamped ceremonial boulevard from the British period once known as the Rajpath, on the 74th Republic Day on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, which was followed by the national anthem and 21-gun salute.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban this year to symbolise India's diversity. Before the Republic Day parade, Modi arrived at the National War Memorial to pay tributes to martyrs.

Top 10 points on 74th Republic Day celebrations:

1. The parade began with parade commander lieutenant general Dhiraj Seth, a recipient of Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, marching down the Kartavya Path, followed by the parade second-in-command Major General Bhavnish Kumar. The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards - the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra - followed the Parade Commander.

2. For the first time, an Egyptian Army contingent led by colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy marched on Kartayvta Path. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest on the occasion.

3. The first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry, led by captain Raizada Shaurya Bali, marched on the Kartavya Path. Raised in 1953, the 61st Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the World, with the amalgamation of all the 'State Horse Units'.

4. The vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns, which traditionally fired the thundering ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations, were replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns, as the government makes a further push for its Make-in-India initiative.

Watch: India dumps British-era 25-Pounder Gun; Iconic 21-gun salute by Indian Field Guns on R-Day

5. For the first time, Agniveers, the defence recruits through the Agnipath Scheme, were part of the Republic Day parade.

6. The first-ever women riders took part in the camel contingent of the Border Security Forces. Sonal, Nisha, Bhagwati, Ambika, Kusum, Priyanka, Kaushalya, Kajal, Bhawna and Hina were among those 12 women riders.

7. An all-women contingent from CRPF- 'Peacekeepers of the Nation', led by Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta. The Force has the distinction of raising the first-ever women-armed police battalion in the world.

8. Corps of Signals Dare Devils team mesmerised the audience with their performance. 33 Dare Devils make 'Human Pyramid' on nine motorcycles on Kartavya Path.

9. The grand finale of the 74th Republic Day parade comprises the flypast of 45 IAF aircraft, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters from the Indian Army.

10. “Nari shakti” and women empowerment dominated the theme of tableaux of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura at the parade.

(With inputs from agencies)

