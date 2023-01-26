Home / India News / Flypast steals show as Republic Day parade concludes

Flypast steals show as Republic Day parade concludes

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 12:35 PM IST

As many as forty-five aircraft of the IAF, four helicopters of the Army, and an IL-38 aircraft of the Navy participated in the air show.

The 74th Republic Day parade culminated with an equally majestic fly past (Doordarshan)
The 74th Republic Day parade culminated with an equally majestic fly past (Doordarshan)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A spectacular flypast served as the finale to the annual Republic Day parade, as the nation on Thursday celebrated the 74th Republic Day, and seventy-three years of being a sovereign, democratic and republic state.

Also Read | Agniveers at Kartavya Path parade: All the firsts of Republic Day 2023

As many as forty-five aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), four helicopters of the Indian Army, and an aircraft from the Indian Navy, participated in the air show. Aircraft and helicopters, both vintage and modern, performed the exercise, and in various formations (Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul).

Rafale, which made its Republic Day debut in 2021, concluded this year's ceremony by performing a Vertical Charlie manoeuvre. Like last year, state broadcaster Doordarshan broadcast cockpit videos during the flypast.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: 'DARE DEVILS' motorcycle stunt team wows crowd

The IL-38, an aircraft that has served the Navy for more than forty years, represented the force in the flypast, making its first and final appearance in the exercise.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
republic day
republic day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out