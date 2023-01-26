Flypast steals show as Republic Day parade concludes

A spectacular flypast served as the finale to the annual Republic Day parade, as the nation on Thursday celebrated the 74th Republic Day, and seventy-three years of being a sovereign, democratic and republic state.

As many as forty-five aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), four helicopters of the Indian Army, and an aircraft from the Indian Navy, participated in the air show. Aircraft and helicopters, both vintage and modern, performed the exercise, and in various formations (Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul).

Rafale, which made its Republic Day debut in 2021, concluded this year's ceremony by performing a Vertical Charlie manoeuvre. Like last year, state broadcaster Doordarshan broadcast cockpit videos during the flypast.

The IL-38, an aircraft that has served the Navy for more than forty years, represented the force in the flypast, making its first and final appearance in the exercise.

