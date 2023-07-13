26k-crore supplementary budget passed in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh assembly on Wednesday passed a supplementary budget of ₹26,000 crore to fund the state government’s welfare schemes, almost four months after the state finance minister Jagdish Devda presented a budget of ₹3,14,025 crore for 2023-24. Jagdish Devda (Twitter)

Shortly after the supplementary budget was approved, the Madhya Pradesh assembly was adjourned sine die (without a future date), three days ahead of the schedule.

This was the last session of the assembly as elections are due in the state later this year.

“The supplementary budget was needed for the welfare schemes and development of the state,” the finance minister told reporters outside the assembly.

The assembly session, which began on Monday, saw protests by the opposition Congress over the Sidhi urination incident, alleged atrocities on tribals, alleged corruption in Mahakal Lok construction in Ujjain and the Satpura Bhawan fire in Bhopal.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Govind Singh said, “It was an attack on democracy that the ruling party did not allow discussion on important issues like atrocities on tribals and corruption. They also passed the supplementary budget without any discussion...”

