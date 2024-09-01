Madhya Pradesh boy injured after mobile phone explodes in hand during charging

A 9-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh suffered severe injuries to his hand and thigh after a mobile phone exploded in his hand while it was charging. A 9-year-old child in Madhya Pradesh suffered severe injuries to his hand and thigh after a mobile phone exploded in his hand (Representational Image) (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)(AP)

The incident took place in the village of Kalkoti Dewari in the Chaurai area of the Chhindwara district. The boy's father, Hardyal Singh, said that he and his wife were working in the fields when the incident occurred.

Also Read: Schools must report child sexual abuse cases: Police

While the boy was at home with friends, he plugged the the phone in for charging while watching cartoons with his friends when suddenly the device exploded, causing injuries to his hand and thigh.

"We were in the fields when the neighbour told us about the accident, after which we came running. After examining him, the doctor referred him to a hospital in Chhindwara. He has injuries on both his hands and thighs. Another child was injured and was treated at a local hospital," the boy's father said said.

Also Read: 54 die in Bangladesh floods; Unicef says 2mn children at risk

The boy is currently stable and has been shifted to the surgical ward after being treated, according to Dr Anurag Vishkarma of the district hospital in Chhindwara.

The doctor said, “After first aid, he has been shifted to the surgical ward. His condition is stable now. He has suffered deep injuries in his legs and hands.”

A similar incident took place in 2023 in Kerala where an 8-year-old girl suffered injuries and eventually died, after a mobile phone exploded in her hand.

Also read: Kolkata rape-murder: Was Dr Sandip Ghosh informed 30 minutes late? CBI trying to solve puzzle

The police had concluded that the phone exploded due to the battery overheating from prolonged use.