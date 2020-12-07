e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh CM takes part in TN BJP’s yatra

Madhya Pradesh CM takes part in TN BJP’s yatra

BJP’s launched the yatra on November 6 after the party went up against Youtube channel Karuppar Kootam which allegedly ridiculed Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Muruga

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:27 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(File photo)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday joined the Tamil Nadu BJP’s vetrivel yatra (victorious spear march) on its concluding day in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

Chouhan had tweeted that the rally is to “conserve and protect Tamil culture”. BJP’s national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi and the state BJP leaders welcomed Chouhan at the Thoothukudi airport. Speaking at the concluding function, Ravi accused the Opposition DMK of corruption and acting against the Hindu beliefs of Tamils. BJP is trying to make a mark in the 2021 assembly elections in the state where it is battling the perception of an outsider.

“Some in Tamil Nadu are saying that BJP is against Tamils,” said Ravi in Kannada aided by a Tamil translator. “But Tamil Nadu’s true friend is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi brought Chinese premier Xi Jinping to Mahabalipuram. He recites Thirukural at functions and speaks highly of Tamil language, even in his Mann Ki Baat addresses. How can he be against Tamils?” He said that for the BJP, all languages were the same.

BJP embarked on this elaborate yatra on November 6, defying its ally AIADMK. The government denied permission citing Covid-19 pandemic but BJP state president L Murugan, with hundreds of workers and leaders, led a massive roadshow across the state by visiting Tamil deity Lord Muruga’s temples. Following that, they led rallies accusing the Opposition DMK of being against Hindu beliefs of Tamil people. Police detained them at every rally and they were let off later.

The yatra was also briefly cancelled due to cyclone Nivar and Buveri that has caused heavy rainfall in the state.

BJP’s launched the yatra after the party went up against Youtube channel Karuppar Kootam which allegedly ridiculed Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Muruga. On BJP’s complaint, police arrested members who made the video. BJP has accused DMK of backing the members though the latter has denied it.

tags
top news
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In