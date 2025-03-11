Menu Explore
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs protest with plastic snakes: BJP sitting on govt jobs like serpents

PTI |
Mar 11, 2025 02:16 PM IST

Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, gathered in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue with plastic snakes and raised slogans against the BJP

Congress legislators on Tuesday staged a protest with plastic snakes in the Madhya Pradesh assembly complex, accusing the BJP-led state government of sitting on government job vacancies like a serpent.

Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest with plastic snakes accusing the BJP of sitting on government job vacancies like a serpent(PTI)
Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest with plastic snakes accusing the BJP of sitting on government job vacancies like a serpent(PTI)

Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, gathered in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue with plastic snakes in baskets and raised slogans, accusing the state government of failing to provide jobs to the youth of the state.

Singhar claimed youngsters were running from pillar to post for jobs, while the government has stopped recruitment in the police, education, irrigation and health departments.

"The BJP government is biting the unemployed youth of the state like a snake. This government is sitting like a serpent on job vacancies. Hence, we held this symbolic protest to awaken the government on the issue of unemployment," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that more than 70,000 posts are lying vacant in the education department alone, but the government has not paid attention.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
