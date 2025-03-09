‘When will Rahul Gandhi expel BJP supporters from Cong?': Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday urged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to take action against “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters” within the party. Congress MP Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS of "exploiting Hindus in the name of religion."(ANI)

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister's statement comes day after Rahul Gandhi spoke about the Congress's organisational weakness in Gujarat, where it has been out of power for nearly three decades.

"When will Rahul Gandhi expel BJP supporters from Congress?" Singh posted on X.

"There are two types of people in the Gujarat Congress leadership and among workers. Those who are honest with people, fight for them, respect them and have the ideology of the Congress in their heart. And the others who are cut off from the people sit far away, do not respect them, and half of whom are with the BJP," Gandhi said in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

He said the party's first job should be to “filter these two groups, even if it means taking strict action of removing people”.

‘Was instructed not to speak against RSS’: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh recalled a personal experience from when he campaigned in Gujarat during his stint as the Madhya Pradesh CM.

"I recall when I was campaigning in Gujarat as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, I was instructed not to speak against @RSSorg, as it might upset the Hindus," said Singh.

The Congress MP also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of exploiting Hindus in the name of religion.

"However, the truth is that the RSS does not represent Hindus; instead, it misleads and exploits them in the name of religion," said Digvijaya Singh.

He also questioned the legitimacy of the RSS, asking which of the revered Hindu spiritual leaders, the Shankaracharyas, support the organisation.

"The tradition of Shankaracharyas, the Hindu spiritual leaders, has been established for thousands of years and continues to this day. Which of these Shankaracharyas support @BJP4India and @RSSorg today?" said the Congress MP.