BJP's ‘internal misery’ jibe at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's remark on party workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took potshots at the Congress over Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks about his party workers in Gujarat. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with party's Block Presidents at Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee office in Ahmedabad on March 8.(PTI)

While addressing party workers in Ahmedabad, Gandhi said there was a need to filter out workers and leaders from his party “who were working for the BJP”.

Responding to Gandhi's remarks, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress leader needs to do "introspection instead of blaming others".

"The statement he gave depicts Congress's internal misery and Rahul Gandhi's typical state of mind," Trivedi said at a press conference. “From alleging his party, people, constitutional institutions, and media - he has started blaming his own people. I'll suggest he do self-introspection instead of blaming others," ANI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Trivedi also claimed that one could never see such public humiliation of party workers.

"…I think that you will never see such public humiliation of party workers. I want to ask him (Gandhi) if you can tell us who you are in cahoots with. When you go abroad, whom do you meet?" the BJP MP asked.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took a swipe at Gandhi, calling him "BJP's biggest asset".

“Stop blaming others for your failures - first EVM now Karyakartas - who next? Janta (public) ??” Poonawalla wrote on X. “If half of Congress is Gaddar - what are you for making Congress lose 90+ times.”

What Rahul Gandhi said

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there was a need to filter out workers and leaders from his party who were working for the BJP.

“There are two types of people in the Gujarat Congress leadership, and workers. Those who are honest with people, fight for them, respect them and have the ideology of the Congress in their heart. And the others who are cut off from the people sit far away, do not respect them, and half of whom are with the BJP,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gandhi said the people of Gujarat would not vote for the Congress until it fulfilled its responsibilities. He added that the people of Gujarat are looking for a new vision, as the vision they were shown during more than three decades of the BJP's rule had failed.

"…The people of Gujarat will not make us win the elections until we fulfil our responsibilities...We should not even ask the people of Gujarat to bring us to power until we fulfil our responsibilities. I guarantee you that the day we do this, the people of Gujarat will give their support to the Congress party," Gandhi said.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)