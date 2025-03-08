Need to filter out Congress leaders who work for BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there was a need to filter out workers and leaders from his party who were working for the BJP, PTI reported. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2025.(X/Congress)

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks while addressing party workers in Ahmedabad on the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit.

“There are two types of people in the Gujarat Congress leadership, and workers. Those who are honest with people, fight for them, respect them and have the ideology of the Congress in their heart. And the others who are cut off from the people sit far away, do not respect them, and half of whom are with the BJP,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gandhi said the people of Gujarat would not vote for the Congress until it fulfilled its responsibilities. He added that the people of Gujarat are looking for a new vision, as the vision they were shown during more than three decades of the BJP's rule had failed.

"…The people of Gujarat will not make us win the elections until we fulfil our responsibilities...We should not even ask the people of Gujarat to bring us to power until we fulfil our responsibilities. I guarantee you that the day we do this, the people of Gujarat will give their support to the Congress party," Gandhi said, according to ANI.

He also said that small traders, small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of Gujarat, but added that they have been struggling.

“The backbone of Gujarat is small traders, small and medium businesses, entrepreneurs. They are struggling. Farmers are shouting for a new vision. Congress can provide that vision, but first, we need to strengthen our organization,” he added, according to ANI.

Gandhi also said that the Opposition in the state has about 40% of the vote share and needs only a 5% increase to win.

"The opposition has 40 percent of the vote in Gujarat. We only need a 5 percent increase to win. We increased the vote share by 22 percent in Telangana. It can be done here too, but without filtering the party, it won't happen," Gandhi said.

Gujarat will go to polls in 2027.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)