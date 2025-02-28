MP: 150 college staff held 'hostage' for rejecting Holi event request in Indore; 4 students expelled

Four student “leaders” from the Government Holkar Science College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was suspended for allegedly holding more than 150 staff members hostage after they denied permission to celebrate a Holi programme. Government Holkar Science College, one of the leading government science colleges in Madhya Pradesh, still attracts the best students in science stream.(Arun Mondhe/HT file photo)

The students had planned to organise the ‘Holkar Ka Holi Fest’ on March 7, featuring DJ performances and a “rain dance”, according to news agency PTI. A civil services examination co-sponsored the event, which also demanded an entry fee of ₹150.

Also read | Madhya Pradesh: Four students share bank account with digital arrest gang to earn commission, arrested

The college administration denied permission for the event, but the students ignored it and pasted posters on the campus about the event, PTI reported.

“The students had put up posters on February 23, announcing a Holi event at the college on March 7 without the permission of the principal. These posters were removed on the instructions of the college head,” an official said citing an administration's investigative report.

A protest was organised by the students against the administration's decision to remove the posters. The door of the college's Yashwant Hall was closed from outside and its power supply was also cut off on February 24, the report said.

Also read | Madhya Pradesh: IT officials find crocodiles during raid on former BJP MLA's house

Officials said that a meeting of about 150 was underway when the incident happened, and people, including female professors, were trapped for about 30 minutes due to heavy screaming and heckling by the students.

Principal of the college, Anamika Jain, said an investigation conducted by the district administration found four students guilty of “gross indiscipline.” The investigation report termed this act as a serious indiscipline and recommended strict action against the four student leaders. Thus, all four were expelled and were instructed to collect their transfer certificates, she added.

The college was established in 1891 by the then Holkar rulers of Indore. The district administration has launched an investigation into the incident.