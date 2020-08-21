e-paper
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh police rescue kidnapped 6-year-old boy rescued within 24 hours

Police said the boy’s grandfather is a renowned businessman and the kidnappers had sought a ransom of Rs one crore.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:41 IST
Anupam Pateriya
Anupam Pateriya
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
The boy was kidnapped on Wednesday when he was playing outside his house on .(PTI)
         

A six-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for a ransom of Rs one crore was rescued on Thursday morning from a village of the same district, police said.

Four of the accused have been arrested while another accused is absconding, said police.

“The child Abhinn Tiwari is grandson of a renowned businessman Awdesh Narayan Tiwari who resides in Chaubeypur locality of Chhatarpur city. He was kidnapped by miscreants when he was playing outside his home on Wednesday,” Chhatarpur superintendent of police Sachin Sharma said,

The kidnappers had demanded the ransom of Rs one crore from the family.

Police took a swift action and rescued the boy from Khop village of the district with the help of local villagers, said police.

The accused are being interrogated, police said.

