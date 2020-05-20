e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 hotspot Indore inches towards 3,000-mark

Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 hotspot Indore inches towards 3,000-mark

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 229 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, taking the total case count to 5,465 and fatalities to 258.

india Updated: May 20, 2020 15:43 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Migrants collect food from a stall at Indore bypass as they travel from Maharashtra and Gujarat to reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Indore on Tuesday.
Migrants collect food from a stall at Indore bypass as they travel from Maharashtra and Gujarat to reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Indore on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
         

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 hotspot Indore registered 78 more positive cases on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 2,715, health department officials said. The death toll in the district has reached 105, they said.

Till Tuesday, the district had reported 2,637 Covid-19 cases.

Nearly 50 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have been found in Indore alone.

The Covid-19 outbreak was first reported in Indore on March 24, when four people tested positive for the infection. Since then, it has seen the number of cases rising rapidly.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 229 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, taking the total case count to 5,465 and fatalities to 258.

A total of 2,630 people have recovered so far from the viral infection, said officials.

Rajgarh and Singrauli, which were so far untouched by the disease, reported first Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. With this, 47 of madhya Pradesh’s 52 districts are now affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Giving break-up of the statewise spread of the disease, officials said on Tuesday that 42 new patients were detected in Burhanpur, followed by 21 in Khandwa, 19 in Ujjain, 16 in Bhopal, 15 in Khargone, seven in Gwalior, six each in Bhind and Betul, four each in Morena and Jhabua, two each in Jabalpur, Raisen, Barwani, Dindori and Sagar and one each in Dhar, Satna, Tikamgarh, Sheopur and Sidhi.

Apart from Indore, higher death toll was reported from Ujjain (48), Bhopal (39) and Burhanpur (11). Covid-19 deaths were also reported from Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Khandwa, Dewas, Mandsaur, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Jhabua and Sehore.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In