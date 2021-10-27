Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh: Sachin Pilot to address 3 poll rallies today
india news

Madhya Pradesh: Sachin Pilot to address 3 poll rallies today

Sachin Pilot will hold meetings in support of Congress candidates in by-elections in Madhya Pradesh
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot&nbsp;(File Photo / PTI)
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo / PTI)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will address three election rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. He will hold meetings in support of Congress candidates in by-elections in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, according to a statement.

The Congress leader is scheduled to hold rallies at Chaigaon in Pandhana at 11am, at Sanawad in Badwah at 12:30pm, and at Mundi in Mandhata constituency at 3pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin pilot congress madhya pradesh by-poll by-elections + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out