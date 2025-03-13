Madhya Pradesh: Stray dog found carrying dead baby in its mouth in Rewa

A stray dog was found on the streets of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, carrying a dead newborn child in its mouth, leading the police to launch an investigation on Thursday to find out who dumped the baby, reported news agency PTI. Representational image: A stray dog was seen carrying the dead body of a newborn in its mouth in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh(Sakib Ali/HT photo)

A video of the dog carrying the body of the baby in its mouth near Kabaddi Mohalla at Jaystambh Chowk garnered attention on social media. This was the third incident in the last one-and-a-half months in the city where a newborn baby had been dumped.

In one of these earlier incidents, a dog was seen carrying the dead body of a baby from the premises of a government medical college.

Vivek Singh, superintendent of police, Rewa, told PTI, “A video has surfaced in which a dog holding a dead newborn baby in its mouth was seen wandering around two days ago (Tuesday).”

He added, “It was a very disturbing scene. After being informed, the Civil Lines police were immediately sent to the spot. The newborn child's body was later recovered as the dog dropped it after being chased away. The body has been kept in the mortuary.”

The police are currently analysing the video footage and questioning the person who shot the video.

"We are making all-out efforts to zero in on the person who indulged in such a diabolical act (of dumping the newborn baby). We have already asked people to come forward and pass on the information related to the case and their names will be kept secret," Singh added.

Regarding other similar cases in Rewa, Singh stated that action was being taken.