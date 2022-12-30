Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh woman raped, forced to marry accused: Police

Madhya Pradesh woman raped, forced to marry accused: Police

Published on Dec 30, 2022

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, raped and forced to marry the accused in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, police said on Friday

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal/shivpuri

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, raped and forced to marry the accused in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, police said on Friday.

So far, 10 people have been booked in the matter. They are absconding and efforts are on to trace them, police added.

In her complaint, police said, the survivor alleged that the accused, Rahul Karn, raped her in July 2019, made a video of the incident and blackmailed her against approaching the police.

The woman alleged that last month, the accused abducted her from her house and took her to Bhopal where he again raped her while his family members assaulted her. She said Karn even forcibly married her in a temple.

“The woman said she was raped by Karn in July 2019. Karn’s mother was ill and he called her to his house for help. When she reached there, Karn raped her. He also shot a video of the incident and blackmailed her,” Shivpuri superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Chandel said.

“On November 4 this year, the woman said she was abducted from her house by Karn and his relatives Dinesh Kushwaha and Rakesh Kushwaha. Karn took her to Bhopal to his relative’s house where she was thrashed by his family members and raped by Karn,” he added.

Another officer said the woman’s family did not file any missing complaint, assuming she voluntarily went with Karn.

“But after failing to get any information about her, they travelled to Bhopal to meet her. The woman then shared her ordeal;. She returned with her family to Shivpuri on Wednesday and filed a complaint on Thursday,” the officer said, seeking anonymity.

Based on the woman’s complaint, 10 people have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (since she was a minor in 2019) Act and various sections of Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

(with inputs from Ranjeet Gupta from Shivpuri)

Story Saved
