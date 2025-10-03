Madras High Court rejects plea seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede

The Madras High Court has rejected a plea filed by BJP leader Uma Anandan seeking a CBI probe into the Karur stampede that took place during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally on September 27. While dismissing the anticipatory bail, the judge raised questions on why the party failed to control the mob, and highlighted the unruly behaviour of their supporters.(PTI)

Uma Anandan had urged the court to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation, citing unanswered questions and alleging possible official apathy behind the incident. However, a division bench declined the request and directed the petitioner to approach the Madurai bench of the High Court, which has jurisdiction over the matter.

In a separate development, Justice N Senthilkumar dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) district secretary N Sathish Kumar in connection with the case. While rejecting the bail plea, the court questioned the party’s failure to control the crowd and pointed to the unruly behaviour of supporters, including the rampage and damage to public property during Vijay’s roadshow.

Police have registered nine FIRs against party members, including the district secretary, over the destruction of public property during the incident.

The stampede that occurred at the rally of Vijay led to the death of 41 people.

CM Stalin criticised the BJP and Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitaraman for rushing to Karur after the stampede, stating that the Centre had ignored Tamil Nadu during previous disasters.

He said, "When Tamil Nadu was struck by three major disasters, affecting thousands of people, the Union BJP Finance Minister neither visited nor provided any funds,” he said. He also said that while the BJP did not send inquiry commissions for the Manipur riots, the Gujarat incidents or the Kumbh mela death, they are sending a team to Karur. “Not out of any genuine concern for Tamil Nadu, but simply because elections are due next year," he added.

Stalin also targeted the AIADMK, accusing it of supporting a party that neglects state interests.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur urged the Tamil Nadu C M MK Stalin to take full charge of the situation and direct authorities to release a comprehensive report at the earliest. Thakur was a member of the NDA-BJP fact-finding delegation that visited Karur.

(With input from ANI and PTI)