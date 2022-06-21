Maha crisis: Harish Rawat says ‘power-hungry BJP won’t succeed’ in toppling govt

As Maharashtra experienced yet another political turmoil, Congress veteran and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the saffron camp is “power-hungry” and can buy people to create instability but will not succeed this time.

Rawat said the Congress' alliance shares a ruling alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and whatever is happening in “their house” is the latter’s responsibility. “Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra chief minister and Sena supremo) will look into it,” he added.

“The way attempts are being made to topple the government in Maharashtra shows that BJP is power-hungry,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The veteran politician had earlier failed to douse a crisis in Punjab leading to the exit of Amarinder Singh from the chief minister’s post and the Congress with the grand old party losing the state in the Assembly election held a few months later.

Meanwhile, the political scenario in Maharashtra remains tense with Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde and more than a dozen party MLAs camping at a luxury hotel in Surat in BJP-led Gujarat. The news about them being there came after Shinde along with others went incommunicado earlier in the day.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar have played down any possibility of problems within the ruling coalition of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of which the Congress party is also a constituent.

Raut, earlier in the day, showed support to Shinde and later said that if there is a misunderstanding, it can be resolved. He added that Sena has asked Shinde to come to Mumbai and hold a discussion.

However, Shinde, who was removed as Sena's group leader in the state legislature and replaced with MLA Ajay Chaudhary, vowed his undying support for ‘Hindutva’ even at the cost of losing power on Twitter.

As per latest updates, two Sena functionaries Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak met with Shinde at the hotel. Raut said the Maharashtra minister's “stand about an alliance with [the] BJP came out of nowhere", adding that they are “trying to hold talks” and are prepared to face “any situation”.

Meanwhile, the BJP has ruled down any proposal being sent either by the party or Shinde regarding government formation in Maharashtra. At a press briefing in Mumbai earlier today, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, however, cautioned that “anything can happen in politics at any time”.

The latest developments come after Thackeray held a meeting today with Sena leaders and state legislators on the ongoing impasse in the western state.