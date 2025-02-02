Menu Explore
Maha Kumbh 2025: UP govt deploys special buses ahead of Basant Panchami rush

PTI |
Feb 02, 2025 07:39 PM IST

UP govt deploys special buses at Maha Kumbh for Basant Panchami rush

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport (UPSRTC) has deployed a dedicated fleet of shuttle and reserved buses to manage the massive influx of devotees gathering in Prayagraj for the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami.

Special measures have been implemented to prevent overcrowding, and ensure a hassle-free experience for all visitors, the statement added. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)(AFP)
Special measures have been implemented to prevent overcrowding, and ensure a hassle-free experience for all visitors, the statement added. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)(AFP)

With the festival scheduled for Monday, lakhs of pilgrims and tourists have started arriving on the sacred banks of Triveni. By the evening of February 2, approximately 35 crore people had taken a dip in Triveni, a UP government statement said.

The UPSRTC has reserved 2,500 buses, operating from four temporary bus stations, to ensure a smooth and orderly return of devotees, the statement said.

The largest allocation is 1,500 buses at Jhunsi, followed by 600 at Bela Kachhar for Lucknow-bound passengers, 300 at Nehru Park for Kanpur-bound travelers, and 100 buses for tourists heading to Mirzapur and Banda, it said.

Additionally, 550 shuttle buses will be operating every two minutes to ferry devotees between the temporary bus stations and key locations near Mahakumbh, the statement read.

Special measures have been implemented to prevent overcrowding, and ensure a hassle-free experience for all visitors, the statement added.

