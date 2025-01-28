Maha Kumbh airfare surge: AAP seeks govt intervention; VHP slams airlines for 'exploiting devotees

The soaring airfares for Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway, has drawn sharp reactions from people trying to book flight tickets to visit the relgious gathering and even from politicians, who have sought government's intervention in the matter. Hindu pilgrims walk on a floating pontoon bridge near Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj.(AFP)

A rush of devotees is expected for the next ‘amrit snan’ at the ‘Mauni Amavasya’ on January 29, and a single one way air ticket from Delhi to Prayagraj is costing anything from Rs. 25,000 to 50,000, while some flights from other cities cost even higher.

Reacting to the skyrocketing airfare, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha requested the government to intervene in the matter and stop the ‘arbitrary behaviour’ of the airline companies.

"Maha Kumbh is the biggest festival of faith and spirituality for people of Sanatan Dharma. Crores of people want to visit Prayagraj. But it is unfortunate that it has been taken as an opportunity by the airlines. Earlier, the cost of flight to Prayagraj used to be ₹5,000-8,000, now it has swelled to ₹50,000-60,000. These companies are charging arbitrarily. Amid all this, people who wanted to go there are getting disappointed. I request the government to intervene and stop this arbitrary behaviour of flight companies and put capping in prices," Chadha said.

The fares from several cities to Prayagraj have risen so sharply that in some cases, a passenger may have to fork out as much as Rs. 60,000. This sudden surge in air fare is against the around ₹5,000 for a one-way trip to these cities under normal circumstances.

VHP slams airlines for exorbitant airfares to Maha Kumbh

Even the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also spoken out on the airfare issue, saying that the airline companies should learn from the railways and showcase some dedication and hospitality.

"While Indian Railways has expanded its services for passengers and kept fares reasonable, some airline companies are earning unfair money because of the surge in passengers. This is not a time to exploit devotees but an opportunity to showcase dedication and hospitality," Bansal wrote in his post. This is completely unfair and unethical," the VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

The VHP leader added that if “airline companies do not take care of the ticket price of passengers visiting Kumbh and returning from there, then the Civil Aviation Ministry and other related departments should take immediate steps in this regard".