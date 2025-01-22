Mahakumbh: Yogi Adityanath to hold UP cabinet meeting in Prayagraj, take dip in Sangam today

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will hold a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The chief minister and his entire cabinet will also join the Mahakumbh festivities with the devotees. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Sunday.(Yogi Adityanath-X)

According to an official release, all 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to the meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state, new agency ANI reported.

While initially the meeting was planned to be held at the Mela Authority Auditorium, the venue has now been shifted to the Triveni Sankul in Arail and is scheduled to start at noon. The location was changed to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Sangam due to the VIP security.

Following the meeting, Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

The ministers will travel from the Arail VIP Ghat to the Sangam by motorboats. At the Sangam, Yogi and the cabinet members will perform the worship rituals and take the holy dip in Sangam.

This will be the second time Yogi will lead his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Mahakumbh on February 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Mahakumbh on February 5, where he is expected to take the holy dip in the Ganga, perform aarti of the river and offer prayers. Later, he may visit Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop and Bade Hanuman Mandir to offer prayers.

During his visit, Modi is also likely to honour the work force responsible for making Mahakumbh divine and grand.

Official sources claimed that approval had been received from the PMO but minute-to-minute protocol was yet to be received. The Mahakumbh's last Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami will be completed on February 3 after which naga sadhus of all 13 Akhadas will leave the tent city.