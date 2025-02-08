Mahakumbh: Ex-Union minister Anurag Thakur, wife take holy dip in Sangam
Feb 08, 2025 03:52 PM IST
During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Anurag Thakur and his wife took a holy dip in Sangam.
Former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur Anurag Thakur along with his wife took a holy dip in Sangam on Saturday, the UP government said in a statement.
In a post on X in Hindi, Thakur said, "On the holy occasion of Maha Kumbh in Punyadhara Prayagraj, took a holy bath, worshiped and prayed for the welfare of all on the banks of the confluence of the divine streams of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati."
"May the blessings of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati bring happiness, prosperity and fortune in your lives," he said.
