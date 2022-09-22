Maharashtra: 4 dead, 1 missing as building portion collapses in Ulhasnagar

Four people died and one is feared trapped after a portion of a building collapsed in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, said the municipal corporation. The incident took place at Manas tower at OT section, Ulhasnagar 5, following which five were feared to be trapped. According to the civic body, the four bodies have been recovered from the debris, while one person is still stuck inside.

The rescue operations are currently underway, said the Ulhasnagar civic body.

In a similar incident on Sunday, a 65-year-old man was killed and his wife was injured after a portion of a building collapsed on their house in Ulhasnagar. The incident took place around 8:15am in the Kashiram Chowk area where a portion of a building fell on the house adjacent to it - after which local firemen were rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operations.

The victim has been identified as Gopal Gabda who was declared brought dead at a hospital. His wife has been identified as Barkha.

According to officials, the building that collapsed was a single-storey structure with two flats.

(With inputs from the bureau)

