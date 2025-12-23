Chandrapur, The SIT probing a kidney racket has arrested a fake doctor from Solapur in Maharashtra, with the investigation suggesting that he allegedly took around 10-12 people to a hospital in Cambodia for removing kidneys and got a commission from racketeers, police said. Maharashtra: Agent posing as 'doctor' held in kidney racket case; probe reveals international link

The investigation began following a complaint by Roshan Kude, a farmer from Nagbhid tehsil in Chandrapur district, who sold his kidney in Cambodia to repay a loan borrowed from local moneylenders.

Police have arrested five moneylenders so far, while one is absconding, said Chandrapur Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Mummaka.

The fake doctor arrested from Solapur, identified as Krishna, was once a victim himself, who later turned into an agent for the kidney racket.

Mummaka said the Special Investigation Team traced Krishna, whose real name is Mallesh, through a mobile number used in the crime. The investigation revealed that he is an engineer by training, and not a doctor.

According to police, Kude had initially borrowed ₹1 lakh from moneylenders, but due to exorbitant interest rates, the amount ballooned to ₹74 lakh. Despite selling his belongings, he was unable to repay the full amount.

Kude decided to sell his kidney. Through a ‘Kidney Donor Community’ page, he came in contact with "Dr" Krishna, who allegedly acted as an agent in the racket, police said.

Following Krishna’s instructions, Kude travelled to Kolkata and then onward to Cambodia, said Mummaka.

"The investigation suggests that Krishna took around 10-12 persons to a hospital in Cambodia for removing their kidneys, and got a commission in return," he told reporters.

Considering the seriousness of the case, an SIT was constituted to conduct an in-depth investigation. Using SIM card data, the SIT traced Krishna’s location to Solapur and arrested him, the police officer added.

Further investigation revealed that "Dr Krishna" is a fake identity. Police also found that he had sold his own kidney in 2018 due to financial distress and later became an agent in the kidney racket. He allegedly earned a commission of ₹1 lakh per victim.

The accused is currently being questioned to determine how many people he abetted in selling their kidneys, SP Mummaka added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.