Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: PM Modi in Jalgaon, Sakloli to canvass for BJP

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 10:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Jalgaon and Sakloli ahead of the October 21 assembly election in Maharashtra seeking five more years for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

“Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: Why and how Devendra Fadnavis emerged as BJP’s top pick

The BJP is contesting on 150 seats and its ally Shiv Sena on 124 constituencies in the 288-member assembly in Maharashtra. The BJP’s alliance partners have fielded 14 candidates on the party’s lotus symbol.

Also read: Why Shiv Sena accepted ‘junior partner’ status in Maharashtra alliance

The Congress is contesting the Maharashtra assembly polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Both the parties are contesting 125 seats each leaving 40 for smaller parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana of Raju Shetti and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Union minister Smriti Irani had said on Friday that the Prime Minister will be campaigning in Maharashtra from October 13 to October 18 to guide and encourage the BJP’s candidates.

Modi is scheduled to attend three programmes at Akola, Panvel and Partur on October 16. The Prime Minister will hold public rallies in Pune, Satara and Worli on October 17.

The Union minister had said that the Prime Minister will visit Mumbai on October 18.

Voting will be held on October 21 in a single phase and results will be announced on October 24.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 10:18 IST