Maharashtra board firm on offline exam for Class 10, 12

The Maharashtra board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held on previously decided dates, state board chairman Sharad Gosavi said on Thursday.

The board exams will be held in offline mode this year. For Class 12 students, the exam is scheduled to be held from March 4 to 30. On the other hand, the Class 10th board exams will be held from March 15 to April 4.

Earlier, confusion prevailed after the Maharashtra Board had sent a proposal to the Uddhav Thackeray government, seeking postponement of the offline examinations following a virtual huddle with state education minister Bacchu Kadu.

The decision to hold offline exams had evoked protests by students in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra few days ago. The parents and students had expressed concerns claiming that last-minute changes will create confusion.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had announced that the students can submit examination forms the day before exams.