Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should make public all criminal cases against him: Congress’ Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan Thursday asked chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to come clean on all the criminal cases pending against him.

In a statement, Chavan said Fadnavis should make public all the criminal cases against him, including the two he had reportedly not declared in his 2014 election affidavit.

“There are 22 criminal cases, of which charges have been framed in one case. Fadnavis has reportedly not declared two cases against him in the affidavit. He should give information about all these cases to the people of the state,” Chavan demanded.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court sought response of the chief minister on an appeal filed against a Bombay High Court order.

The high court had dismissed the plea of Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadnavis’s election to the Maharashtra Assembly on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him in his nomination papers “The apex court has admitted a petition against Fadnavis and sent him a notice for alleged non-disclosure of certain cases filed against him,” Chavan said.

“Making public all the ongoing cases against him will help in ensuring transparent administration,” the former chief minister added.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 21:49 IST