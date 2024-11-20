Maharashtra elections: How to get voter slip? Download online in 7 simple steps

Polling opened on Wednesday morning for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is aiming to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is seeking a strong comeback. Voting for all 288 seats began at 7am and will continue until 6pm. Counting is scheduled for November 23. Here's how to cast your vote using a voter slip. Maharashtra assembly elections: polling begins for 288 seats today.. (Pics for representation)(HT_PRINT)

What is a voter slip?

A voter information slip (VIS) is a document issued by the Election Commission before an election. It provides voters with essential details such as their name, age, gender, assembly constituency, and polling station information, including location, room number, date, and time. The slip also features a QR code for quick verification.

How to download your voter slip online

1. Visit the Election Commission of India's website: [https://voters.eci.gov.in/](https://voters.eci.gov.in/)

2. Go to the "E-EPIC Download" section on the right side of the homepage.

3. Register by providing the required details.

4. Log in with your credentials.

5. Enter your EPIC (Voter ID card) number and click on "Search."

6. Verify using the OTP sent to your mobile number.

7. Download your voter slip.

How to use the voter slip to vote

At the polling station, present your unofficial identity document, also called voter slip, to the First Polling Officer. While the voter slip helps locate your name in the electoral roll, it does not confirm your identity.

What documents do you need to carry for voting?

Voters must carry one of the 13 valid photo ID documents along with the voter slip to cast their vote.

• Voter ID with photo

• Aadhaar card

• PAN card

• Driving license

• MNREGA job card

• Passport

• Pension document with photo

• Service ID (issued by government or public sector)

• Passbook (with photo, issued by banks/post offices)

• Divyang Unique ID card

• Health Insurance Smart Card (issued under Ministry of Labour schemes)

• MP/MLA official ID card

• Smart Card (issued under NPR by RGI)

Can you vote without a voter slip?

Yes, voters without a voter slip can still cast their vote if their name is listed in the electoral roll. They must show any one of the 13 valid photo ID documents for identification.