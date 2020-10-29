e-paper
Home / India News / Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30

Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30

Earlier this month, the state permitted hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars to restart operations at a capacity not exceeding 50%. However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions are closed.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lalbaug area closed due to surge in Covid-19 cases.
Lalbaug area closed due to surge in Covid-19 cases.(PTI)
         

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the ongoing lockdown by another month as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to rise in the state. It will now remain in effect till November 30, officials said.

While nationwide tally is witnessing a drop in daily cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state by the Covid-19 in the country with 130,286 active cases. As of Wednesday morning, the death toll in the state stood at 14,86,926.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Earlier this month, the state permitted hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars to restart operations at a capacity not exceeding 50%. However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions are closed.

Since June 15, the state and the railway authorities have resumed limited number of special suburban trains for people employed in emergency services.

Currently, the railway authorities are operating 1,410 special services on the Mumbai suburban network, including 10 ladies special trains.

The state government on Tuesday wrote to Western Railway and Central Railway seeking suggestions on resuming local train services for the general public. In the letter, the government proposed the opening in a staggered manner in view of the pandemic.

