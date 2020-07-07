e-paper
Home / India News / Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+

Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 2,17,121 after 5,134 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 20:24 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The facility at Mulund is the largest with 1,700 beds for treating Covid-19 patients
The facility at Mulund is the largest with 1,700 beds for treating Covid-19 patients(https://twitter.com/CMOMaharashtra)
         

Maharashtra recorded another huge spike of 5,134 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday that took the state’s tally to 2,17,121, the state health department said.

Out of the new cases, 785 were from Mumbai taking its tally to 86,509.

The death toll rose to 9,250 with 224 casualties in the day. Sixty four of the casualties were in Mumbai where the death toll has gone up to 5,002. The number of recoveries reached 1,18,558 after 3,296 were declared cured on Tuesday.

The state has so far tested 11,61,311 people for Covid-19.

On a day when heavy rain lashed many parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the 3,520 bed Corona treatment facilities across Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Race course and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Among the new facilities, the one at Mulund is the largest with 1,700 beds for treating Covid-19 patients. It has been built by Maharashtra’s City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Maharashtra has now recorded more than 42,000 cases of Covid-19 this month as the surge in coronavirus positive cases continues unabated. State health department officials had cautioned on Monday that they expect a surge in the daily count for the next few days.

