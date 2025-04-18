Menu Explore
Maharashtra: Govt surveyor caught taking 50,000 bribe in Raigad district

PTI |
Apr 18, 2025 12:34 PM IST

Accused Vishal Bhima Rasal (29), posted at Mhasla, had allegedly demanded the money to measure a plot.

A surveyor from the government land records office in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of 50,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Friday.

The accused was arrested on Thursday at a state transport bus stand.(Representative photo)
The accused was arrested on Thursday at a state transport bus stand.(Representative photo)

Accused Vishal Bhima Rasal (29), posted at Mhasla, had allegedly demanded the money to measure a plot and issue documents concerning the land in Varvatne village, the official said.

ACB’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Sashikant Padave said in a release that they laid a trap after the land owner approached the anti-graft agency.

The accused was arrested on Thursday at a state transport bus stand while accepting the bribe amount, he said. Rasal has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra: Govt surveyor caught taking 50,000 bribe in Raigad district
