Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maharashtra: House plaster collapses in Thane building amid heavy rain, no casualties reported

PTI |
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 10:57 am IST

No injuries were reported after a plaster collapse at 3.20 am in a first-floor flat of the 30-year-old Hina Lakshmi Society, Naupada.

The ceiling plaster of a house in a four-storey building collapsed early on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Thane city which has been witnessing heavy rains since the last couple of days, officials said.

A section of ceiling plaster collapsed in a bedroom, but the two men and a woman living in the flat were in the hall and escaped unhurt. (Pic used for representation)(PTI file)
A section of ceiling plaster collapsed in a bedroom, but the two men and a woman living in the flat were in the hall and escaped unhurt. (Pic used for representation)(PTI file)

No person was injured in the incident which was reported at 3.20 am in the house located on the first floor of the nearly 30-year-old Hina Lakshmi Society in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Follow live updates on Mumbai rain

A portion of the ceiling plaster in a bedroom of the house collapsed, he said.

Two men and a woman who resided in the flat were in the hall at the time of the incident and were not injured, the official said.

The disaster management personnel and civic staff rushed to the site after being alerted, he said.

Given the structural risk, the bedroom has been sealed for safety, the official said.

The building is around 30 years' old, comprising 24 flats with nearly 70 to 80 residents. The last repair works were carried out eight-nine years back, Tadvi said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra: House plaster collapses in Thane building amid heavy rain, no casualties reported
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On