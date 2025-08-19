Maharashtra: House plaster collapses in Thane building amid heavy rain, no casualties reported

No injuries were reported after a plaster collapse at 3.20 am in a first-floor flat of the 30-year-old Hina Lakshmi Society, Naupada.
The ceiling plaster of a house in a four-storey building collapsed early on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Thane city which has been witnessing heavy rains since the last couple of days, officials said.
No person was injured in the incident which was reported at 3.20 am in the house located on the first floor of the nearly 30-year-old Hina Lakshmi Society in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.