Maharashtra lawmakers to take oath at special assembly session today

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:35 IST

Pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar will administer oath to the 288 newly-elected lawmakers at a special session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Wednesday, an official said on Tuesday.

The special session of the assembly called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will begin at 8 am. Kolambkar of the BJP was appointed pro-tem speaker by Governor Koshyari on Tuesday evening.

The political impasse in the state had prevented the newly-elected members from taking oath even more than a month after the results of the assembly elections were announced.

Amid the tug-of-war for power, Maharashtra briefly came under President’s rule from November 12 to November 23 when it was lifted early morning ahead of BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as chief minister for a second term. The NCP’s Ajit Pawar was also sworn in as deputy chief minister.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court had asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself by 5 pm for a floor test for Fadnavis, The top court’s direction came on a petition by the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

But by Tuesday afternoon, the BJP-led government had collapsed after Pawar resigned. Chief minister Fadnavis followed suit shortly afterwards, paving the way for the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress to stake claim to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray will be sworn in as chief minister on Thursday.

Late Tuesday evening, coalition leaders submitted a letter claiming support of 166 MLAs to the governor. The governor asked Thackeray to submit a list of majority support in the Assembly by December 3.