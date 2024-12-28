Maharashtra man sets wife on fire for giving birth to third daughter

A man in Maharashtra's Parbhani allegedly set his wife on fire for giving birth to their third daughter, a police officer said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Kundlik Uttam Kale. The Maharashtra police arrested the man. (Representational)

The accused poured petrol on his wife Maina in Gangakhed Naka, some 520 kilometres from Mumbai, on Thursday night, the official said.

The victim's sister said in a written complaint to the Mumbai police that the accused used to taunt his wife over giving birth to three daughters and would frequently pick fights with her on this issue.

During one such argument on Thursday night, he allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, said the complaint. The woman died while being taken to a hospital for treatment.

"On Thursday night, after one such argument, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She ran out of the house screaming where people tried to douse the fire. However, by then she was severely burnt and died while being rushed to a hospital," the official told PTI.

Kale has been arrested for murder, the Gangakhed police station official informed.

Pune man kills minor girls

Meanwhile, earlier this week, in another instance of crimes against women in Maharashtra, a 54-year-old man in Pune allegedly sexually assaulted and killed two minor sisters, aged 8 and 9,.

Accused Ajay Das, who hails from West Bengal and worked as a cook in a small eatery under the jurisdiction of Rajgurunagar police station, allegedly committed the crime on Wednesday, the official said.

“Das was the neighbour of the victims’ family. On Wednesday, we received a complaint about two missing minor sisters. Later, their bodies were found inside a drum used for storing water near their house,” a senior official said.

Police said Das allegedly sexually assaulted the younger child first. When the elder sister went looking for her, he targeted her as well. Das also killed both sisters, the official said.

“We received information that Das was planning to flee via train on Thursday. Our team nabbed him from a hotel near Pune city. He has been booked for rape and murder of the two minor girls,” the official added.

With inputs from PTI