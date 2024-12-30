Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane calls Kerala a ‘mini-Pak’, clarifies after backlash

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has sparked a major row after he labelled Kerala as “mini-Pakistan”, sparking strong reactions from the opposition.



Addressing a rally in Purandar Taluka of Pune district, the state fisheries minister was quoted by ANI as saying,"Kerala is mini Pakistan that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth, you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them." Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane,(PTI file)

Maha Vikas Aghadi slams Nitesh Rane over remark

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slammed Nitesh Rane over his remark. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey told PTI,"The BJP leaders are worried since PM Modi won only by a lakh votes, they are not able to digest Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's win.

It is a very unfortunate statement by Nitesh Rane. Kerala is part of India, our people live there. If they feel that it is becoming like Pakistan, the Governor is made by themselves only, then why Governor is not able to give information. The Home Minister is Amit Shah, all the agencies are under them. This is a bad politics."



Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and questioned the need for Rane to remain part of the cabinet. He told ANI that Rane's work was to do this only.



Nitesh Rane clarifies over row

As the controversy escalated, Rane said that he was comparing the situation in Kerala with Pakistan.

“Kerala is very much part of India. However, the decreasing population of Hindus is something everyone should worry about. The religious conversion of Hindus into Muslims and Christians (Islam and Christianity) has become an everyday thing there,” Rane, the son of Union minister Narayan Rane said.



"The love jihad cases where Hindu women are targeted are also increasing there. I was comparing the situation (in Kerala) with Pakistan. The way Hindus are treated in Pakistan if such situations happen in our very own country, we must take action against that. That is what I was trying to say in my speech," the BJP leader added.

Rane further said that he was stating facts and was accompanied by a person who has helped "12,000 Hindu women" by stopping them from getting converted to "Islam and Christianity."

“The entire situation can be compared. I was just stating the facts. I was accompanied by a gentleman who has helped 12,000 Hindu women by stopping them from getting converted to Islam and Christianity. What I said about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, you ask anyone in the Wayanad constituency. Who are the people who support them?” he added.



(With ANI inputs)