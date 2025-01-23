Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane casts doubt on Saif Ali Khan stabbing, calls actor 'garbage': ‘Was he acting?’

Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane stirred controversy on Thursday with his remarks about the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence by a Bangladeshi intruder. He questioned whether the Bollywood actor was genuinely stabbed during the robbery attempt or merely acting, news agency ANI reported. Cabinet minister of fisheries and ports in Maharashtra Nitesh Rane criticised actor Saif Ali Khan(UDAY DEOLEKAR)

Speaking at a Hindu Mahotsav rally in Alandi, Nitesh Rane raised doubts about the incident involving Saif Ali Khan's injury during the theft at his Bandra home.

Also Read: On Saif Ali Khan's attacker being Bangladeshi, Farooq Abdullah says ‘Can’t blame a nation'

“I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking. Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it,” ANI quoted Rane as saying.

The BJP MLA also referred to Saif Ali Khan as “garbage” that should be taken away during the speech.

"Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier they used to stand at the crossings of the roads, now they have started entering houses. Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is good, garbage should be taken away," he was quoted.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt by a Bangladeshi immigrant, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, inside his apartment in the early hours of January 16.

Also Read: Why Saif Ali Khan's attacker Shariful Fakir couldn't flee to Bangladesh

Rane also alleged that Khan's case was getting attention due to his religion and that the same concern would not be shown for Hindu actors.

He told the crowd, “When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything. That Mumbra's Jeetuddin (Jitendra Awhad) and Baramati's Tai (Supriya Sule) did not come forward to say anything. They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik. Have you ever seen them worrying about any Hindu artist?”

Before his criticism of Saif Ali Khan, Nitesh Rane had launched a scathing attack on Bangladeshi immigrants in the country.

Ajit Pawar reacts

When asked about Nitesh Rane's statement, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, "I have no idea what Nitesh Rane said…When I meet him I will ask him about it. I will ask the police department if there are any doubts. Yesterday, while Saif was going to his house, looking at his health, some people raised some questions. He was attacked some days back but he is well now. Whatever happened has happened."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also questioned Saif Ali Khan's quick recovery saying, "There are certain unanswered questions in my mind, and I believe many citizens of Mumbai feel the same…was the treatment so extraordinary, or should I say has the medical sector advanced so much, that just four days later, Saif Ali Khan returned home jumping and moving?”