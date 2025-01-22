On Saif Ali Khan's attacker being Bangladeshi, Farooq Abdullah says ‘Can’t blame a nation'

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that an entire nation cannot be blamed if someone attacked actor Saif Ali Khan. National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and Saif Ali Khan

While replying to a reporter's question on the 54-year-old actor's attacker hailing from Bangladesh, Abdullah said,"I am against these things happening and I wish him well. If someone has come and attacked Saif Ali Khan, you can't blame a nation for one man's doing...How can you put one person who does something on the nation? If an Indian does something bad in the UK, will you blame India for it?"

“It's that man, not the nation...How many illegal Indians are in America? President Trump has just given the figures. What would you call that?” ANI quoted the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister as saying.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed repeatedly by the intruder, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das (30), inside his 12-floor apartment in the wee hours of January 16.

The actor suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He returned home on Tuesday.

The police arrested the accused from neighbouring Thane city on Sunday.

‘Saif’s attacker unaware he entered a Bollywood star's house': Mumbai Police

Shariful Fakir was arrested in Thane on Sunday. According to a PTI report, the police traced Shehzad to a labour camp in a forested area in Thane based on the information provided by a labour contractor.

Multiple teams of the police and the crime branch worked on several inputs and analysed footage from several CCTV cameras in the last three days to track down Khan's attacker.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the man was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house and his intention was theft,” a senior police official told reporters.

A court remanded the accused in five-day police custody after observing that the police's contention of an international conspiracy cannot be ruled out.

A police official said the man had changed his name to Vijay Das after he entered India. He said the accused, who hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs and was attached to a housekeeping agency.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)