Maharashtra minister objects to dance scene in Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’, threatens to block release

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2025 01:09 AM IST

Chhaava is a historical drama about Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal, and directed by Laxman Utekar.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Sunday raised objections to the upcoming period drama “Chhaava,” citing a scene where Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is shown dancing. He said the scene should be removed and suggested that the film be reviewed by “historians and scholars,” adding, “If they raise objections, we will not let it be released.”

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Chhaava.
Vicky Kaushal in a still from Chhaava.

Speaking to the media, he the minister said, “The movie shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing. The director should cut this part. This movie should be shown to historians and scholars. If they raise objections, we will not let it be released.”

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical drama that tells the story of the legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film focuses on his reign, starting with his coronation in 1681.

Chhaava can be ‘blocked’ if any offensive content remains: Samant

Earlier, Uday Samant took to X to commend the effort to bring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's story to the silver screen. However, he emphasised the need for the film to maintain historical accuracy and show due respect to the Maratha king. He urged the filmmakers of Chhaava to act responsibly and warned that the film's release could be “blocked” if any offensive content remains.

“It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated,” Samant posted on X.

He further added, “Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. A further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!”

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava is described as a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign."

