Maharashtra plans to reduce age of juvenile offenders in drug cases to 16: CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government is mulling lowering the legal age for defining 'juvenile' in drug-related cases to 16, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday and noted minors are being increasingly used for narcotics peddling to exploit legal loopholes. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said minors are being increasingly used for drug peddling to exploit legal loopholes.(File/ANI)

The state government will amend relevant laws to plug legal loopholes and prevent minors from getting into drug peddling, Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, told the assembly.

Replying to debate on a calling attention notice, Fadnavis noted the government has already decided to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against repeat drug traffickers.

Fadnavis said minors are being increasingly used for drug peddling to exploit legal loopholes. "The age bar for juveniles (in drug trafficking cases) will be reduced to 16 years (from 18 now) and habitual offenders will be booked under the MCOCA," he told the House.

The state legislature has passed a bill for bringing drug peddlers and narcotics crimes under the purview of the MCOCA.

The Chief Minister raised concern over the involvement of foreign nationals, particularly Nigerian citizens, in the drug trade.

"Although there is a provision (in law) to deport such individuals, many deliberately commit minor offences to avoid deportation. The Centre has been asked to pardon such minor offences so that deportation (of foreign nationals) can take place," he said.

In a reply to another calling attention notice, Fadnavis, who heads the energy department, announced the government has approved a scheme to provide free electricity to households consuming up to 100 units through rooftop solar panel installations.

"Subsidy will be given to set up rooftop solar panels, which will ensure zero electricity bills for small domestic consumers," he said.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik informed the lower house that construction activities leading to destruction of mangroves will be stopped and permissions given to developers/contractors for such projects will be reviewed.

He was responding to a calling attention notice submitted by MLA Bhaskar Jadhav (Shiv Sena-UBT) with supplementary questions raised by another legislator Sanjay Kelkar (BJP).

Referring to alleged mangrove destruction at Rustomjee Urbania, an upscale residential project in adjoining Thane city, Naik said a report in this regard was sought from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in 2023, but no action was taken for two years.

"A high-level inquiry will be conducted within three months, and strict action will be taken against erring officials and developers. Hefty penalties will also be imposed on violators," he assured the assembly.